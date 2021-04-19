NFT Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, NFT has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $306,596.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00089833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.00659342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00042187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

