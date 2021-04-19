NFTX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. NFTX has a market cap of $63.43 million and $3.16 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $135.41 or 0.00240639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

