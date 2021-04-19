NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $26.15 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

