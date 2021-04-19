Nibble (NBXC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Nibble has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nibble coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Nibble has a market capitalization of $151.88 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 200% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Nibble

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com . Nibble’s official Twitter account is @NibbleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nibble

