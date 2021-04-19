Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

