NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

