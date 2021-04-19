NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.58

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 12807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

