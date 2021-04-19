NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. NN reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NN by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NN during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNBR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,647. NN has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

