Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $692.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $448,592.64 and $692.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.00313415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,457,735 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

