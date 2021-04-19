Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.37

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 5856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Nomad Foods by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 653,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after buying an additional 604,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after buying an additional 583,169 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $13,047,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

