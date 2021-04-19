North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,775.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

On Thursday, January 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 107,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,421,462.90.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.09. 18,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$16.49.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOA. ATB Capital lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

