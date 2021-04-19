Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.70% from the company’s previous close.

SNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

