NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $69.18. 5,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,710. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.15.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NorthWestern by 883.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after acquiring an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 196,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

