Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NVO traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

