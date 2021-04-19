Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $42.63 million and $1.63 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00068184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00662172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

