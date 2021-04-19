Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $103,043.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004336 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.81 or 0.00908467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,409.11 or 0.99693080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00602331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.