Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $56.02 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 329.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

