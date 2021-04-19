Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD opened at $8.11 on Monday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

