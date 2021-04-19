NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $636.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

