NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $24.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $612.26. The stock had a trading volume of 297,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. NVIDIA has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

