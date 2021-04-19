NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.
NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $24.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $612.26. The stock had a trading volume of 297,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. NVIDIA has a one year low of $267.11 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.41.
In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
