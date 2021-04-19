NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $650.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $24.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $612.26. 297,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.41. The firm has a market cap of $381.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $267.11 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

