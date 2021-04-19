NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $198.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.31. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

