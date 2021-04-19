NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

