nYFI (N0031) Reaches Market Cap of $339,406.45

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. nYFI has a total market cap of $339,406.45 and approximately $30,198.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, nYFI has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

nYFI Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars.

