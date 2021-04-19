Oasis Network Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $217.18 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

