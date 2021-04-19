Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 253,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,016,363. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

