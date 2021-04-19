Ocean Endowment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.9% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.60. 1,754,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

