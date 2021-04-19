Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 33.8% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Oddz has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003537 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00272717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.90 or 1.00056772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.06 or 0.00907553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00600978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars.

