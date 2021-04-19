ODUWA Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $5,204.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,039.01 or 0.99831765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00134604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001805 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.