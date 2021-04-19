OG Fan Token (OG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.03 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.22 or 0.00018228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $5.04 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
OG Fan Token Profile
OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
OG Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
