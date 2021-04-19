OIN Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $12.32 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $827,435.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.00641372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.94 or 0.06556322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00040623 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,397,687 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

