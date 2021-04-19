OKB Price Down 29.3% This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $985.32 million and $450.35 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $16.42 or 0.00029540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00089781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.95 or 0.00645679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.64 or 0.06532544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040981 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

