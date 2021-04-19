Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Okta makes up about 3.6% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Okta worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.39. 19,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.15 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Insiders have sold a total of 43,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

