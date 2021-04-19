Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 602,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

