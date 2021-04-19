Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.88

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

