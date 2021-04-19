Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. Olin posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 426.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Olin stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

