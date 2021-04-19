Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OLK stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,867. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

