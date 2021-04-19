OneMain (OMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.23%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.