Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Gap Down to $31.78

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $30.83. Ontrak shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 117 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $521.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

