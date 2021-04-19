Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of LPRO opened at $37.10 on Monday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

