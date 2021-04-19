OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00087183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.20 or 0.00606715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00039772 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

