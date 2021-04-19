Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Opium has a market cap of $29.84 million and $61.69 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $7.17 or 0.00013063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00275803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.00913135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.51 or 0.99446911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00622166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

