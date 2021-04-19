OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. OPKO Health reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 3,806,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in OPKO Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 530,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $17,328,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

