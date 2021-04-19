Oppenheimer Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,332.68.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,291.87. 43,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,857.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

