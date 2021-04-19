Oppenheimer Weighs in on DermTech, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for DermTech in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

