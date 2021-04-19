OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. 5,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,416. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $828.92 million, a PE ratio of -136.05 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

