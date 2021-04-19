Opus Achieves Market Capitalization of $942,114.79 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $942,114.79 and approximately $35.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Opus has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.00641372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.94 or 0.06556322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00040623 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

