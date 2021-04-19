Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Oragenics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Oragenics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.