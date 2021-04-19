Orbitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $978,210.56 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $978,210.56 and $24.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,103.61 or 1.00034401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00035384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.69 or 0.00537920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.00390374 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.17 or 0.00847250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00137289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.