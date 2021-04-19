Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 3.2%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons.

